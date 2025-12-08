Brazil urges Venezuela not to enter into war with US, even if attacked — newspaper

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 8. /TASS/. The administration of Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva is calling on the Venezuelan government to refrain from military action in response to a possible aggression of the United States, Brazil’s Valor Economico newspaper wrote citing the Brazilian leader’s unnamed advisers.

In their words, Brazil has been trying to persuade Venezuela’s leadership to "soften their response" to possible US strikes on the country’s territory. Brazil wants to avoid further escalation in the region, the article says.

At the same time, Lula da Silva’s administration will work to prevent the US attacks from happening and views that as its main foreign policy objective at this point. The Brazilian leader believes that he can be a mediator in the conflict.

Washington has accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling without providing evidence. According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. US media outlets have repeatedly reported that Washington may soon begin striking targets in Venezuela.