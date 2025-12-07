Attempted coup in Benin suppressed, all its foci mopped up — President

PRETORIA, December 8. /TASS/. An attempted coup has been suppressed in Benin, the country’s President Patrice Talon said in his address to the nation broadcast on national television.

"A small group of military personnel rebelled, and it was suppressed by our army. All foci of the coup have been mopped up. The act of treason [by the rebels] will not go unpunished," the head of state said.

Talon stressed that the authorities have complete control of the situation throughout the country. "The situation is completely under control. Security and public order will be ensured everywhere," Talon said adding that citizens can safely go about their daily affairs.

Early Sunday morning, a group of soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri seized the Benin Broadcasting Corporation building in the country's largest city, Cotonou. Tigri went live from the studio and announced that the military reorganization committee had assumed full power in the country and that President Talon had been removed from power.

Simultaneously with the seizure of the television station building, the rebels attempted to seize the house where the head of state was staying, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

National Guard units loyal to the constitution seized the television station building, where the putschists' headquarters was located. Fourteen people were arrested, and some of the rebels, including Tigri, fled. They are being searched.