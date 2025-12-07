Russia's main New Year's tree to be cut down outside Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A century-old fir tree to decorate the Moscow Kremlin will be cut down in the Ruzsky Municipal District of the Moscow Region on Monday.

Russia's main New Year's tree will be shipped to the capital on December 10. Packaging and preparation for transportation will take two days.

The tree is 26 meters high, with a trunk circumference of 64 centimeters and a lower branch span of 11 meters. The tree will be loaded onto a special road train, which will deliver it to the Kremlin, the press service of the Presidential Property Management Department told TASS earlier.

The Presidential Property Management Department assured that the New Year's decorations will be completed by December 25.

A live fir tree has been installed in the Kremlin's Cathedral Square since 1996.

In 2001-2005, due to severe frosts that prevented the tree from being cut down and transported, it was replaced with an artificial one.