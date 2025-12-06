All EU countries should share Belgium’s risks regarding Russian assets — Merz

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever that all members of the European Union will share the risks that Belgium will face if immobilized Russian assets are used in Ukraine’s interests.

"Belgium's particular vulnerability in the issue of using the frozen Russian assets is indisputable, and must be addressed in such a way that all European states bear the same risk," Merz was quoted as saying by German Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius after talks with De Wever in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took part in the meeting.

According to Kornelius, the three officials were united in the opinion that "there is no time to lose" as far as support for the Kiev government is concerned.

They have agreed to continue consultations in order to reach a mutually acceptable compromise on the issue by the time the European Council convenes on December 18.

There are about €210 billion worth of immobilized Russian assets in Europe, including €185 billion held by Euroclear. Neither the EC nor EU countries have officially disclosed where the remaining €25 billion are held. Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar stated that regardless of the scheme used to justify the expropriation of Russia’s sovereign assets, it would be theft. He stressed that Russia’s retaliatory measures "will follow immediately and will force the West to count its losses.".