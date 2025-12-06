US, Ukraine discuss security, deterrence — Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. Delegations of the United States and Ukraine, who met in Florida on Friday, have discussed security measures and "deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace," the US Department of State said in a statement.

According to the document, the sides discussed "the results of recent meeting of the American side with the Russians and steps that could lead to ending" the conflict.

"The Americans and Ukrainians also agreed on the framework of security arrangements and discussed necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace," the statement reads.

The talks were attended by Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov.