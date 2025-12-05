Ukrainian military sites to be hit soon in retaliation for strike on Grozny — Kadyrov

GROZNY, December 6. /TASS/. Over the next week, military sites in Ukraine will be stricken in retaliation for a drone attack on a high-rise building in Grozny, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

"Starting from towmorrow [Saturday] and over the next week, Ukrainian neo-Nazis will feel our tough response. Unlike them, we are not going to cowardly fire at civilian targets. Our attacks will be aimed at military and terrorist infrastructure of Ukrainian neo-Nazis," he said.

In his words, the attack on high-rise buildings in downtown Grozny makes absolutely no sense from the tactical point of view.

On November 5, Ukrainian drone attacked a high-rise building in the Grozny City compound in Chechnya’s administrative center. The building’s fa·ade was damaged as a result, but no casualties were reported.