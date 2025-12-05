Russia-India talks held in open, constructive atmosphere — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian talks yesterday and today were held in an open and productive vein, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a reception organized by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in his honor.

"Our talks with our Indian friends yesterday and today were characterized by a truly open and constructive atmosphere," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed deep gratitude to Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as to all Indian colleagues for their exceptionally warm and cordial welcome. "For a constructive and open dialogue, for fruitful joint work during our state visit," Putin added.