NATO sees future of European security hanging on Ukraine talks — WP

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. One NATO diplomat believes that the impact of Ukraine talks on Europe's security going forward cannot be overstated, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

"I think it’s fair to say these are the most consequential negotiations for European security of this century," the newspaper quoted the diplomat as saying.

According to the newspaper, the US stance on Ukraine puts the EU in a difficult position and doesn’t breed trust within the community, since US President Donald Trump, according to Brussels, shares a vision of the Ukrainian problem with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. WP said that earlier the Der Spiegel newspaper reported that German Chancellor Merz said the US was playing a "game," and French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the Americans were getting ready to betray Ukraine.

"The fact of life is the only ones capable of negotiating an end to the Ukraine war are the US, for the simple reason that Putin will not sit at the table with anyone else," the NATO diplomat said.

This fact forces the EU to take a more active position on its own security, which, according to him, directly depends on the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.