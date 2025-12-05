Russian airlines increase passenger traffic between Russia, India by 12% in 10M

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian airlines increased passenger traffic between India and Russia by 12.4% in the first 10 months of 2025 year-on-year to more than 204,000 passengers, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"In 2024, Russian airlines carried almost 240,000 passengers, while in the first 10 months of 2025, this figure exceeded 204,000, which is 12.4% higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Regular flights are operated on four routes with a total frequency of 15 flights per week, the ministry added.