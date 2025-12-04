Putin likes how Russian intelligence does its job, makes no comment on foreign ones

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with the way the Russian intelligence service does its job, but refrains from evaluating its foreign counterparts.

"You know, it's probably better for me not to evaluate the effectiveness of other countries' intelligence services, but I am satisfied with the quality of my own," Putin said in response to the interviewer's request to name the best intelligence agencies in the world. The Russian leader shared this opinion in an interview with the India Today television broadcaster.

At the same time, he described the CIA and Mossad as powerful intelligence agencies.