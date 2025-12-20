Syria to step up counterterrorism effort in areas where Islamic State is active — ministry

RABAT, December 20. /TASS/. The Syrian authorities continue to step up their operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in all regions of the country where it still presents a threat, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A special statement says that Syria "will continue stepping up its military operations against IS in all regions where these terrorists keep presenting a threat."

The ministry reaffirmed the incumbent government’s "commitment to fighting the IS" and said that "hideouts of the group’s supporters cannot be tolerated on the Syrian territory."

The ministry called upon the United States and other members of the international coalition "to support Syria’s counterterrorism efforts, thus protecting the civilian population and promoting security and stability in the region."

The statement came shortly after US warplanes attacked Islamic State positions in several provinces in the country’s north.