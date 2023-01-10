Reduced number of DPR shellings indicates Russia’s success in Donetsk direction – expert

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The decrease in the intensity of Ukrainian shelling of the DPR in the last few days indicates that Russian operations to eliminate Ukrainian artillery in January and late December were rather successful, says DPR People’s Militia Colonel and republican lawmaker Andrey Bayevsky.

"Since [January] 5, much less shells were fired at the DPR, on average – less than 200 shells a day. On [January] 9, only 57 large-caliber shells were fired. This indicates that intensified measures in December and early January to destroy enemy artillery were rather successful and led to this result,” he said on Russian TV Tuesday.

Bayevsky noted that, currently, the northern flank of the contact line in the Donetsk direction is the most active and hot spot, adding that significant successes have been achieved in other directions as well, even despite the enemy “not abandoning terrorist shelling” of DPR settlements.