LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been striking Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic for the whole day, including with drones; the incessant strikes make it impossible to assess the damage to civilian infrastructure, as well as to clarify data on casualties, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian army has been shelling the village of Kremennaya and carrying out UAV strikes for the whole day. As of this minute, the shelling is still ongoing. We are collecting information on casualties and damage, but given the very difficult situation in the city, it is impossible to collect information promptly. Now people are in shelters to stay safe. Once the attacks stop, we will receive fuller information," he said.

Earlier, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said that Ukraine had hit Kremennaya with a drone, also shelling the city and the surrounding district with cluster munitions. Two civilians were injured. Later, military expert Andrey Marochko specified that the wounded included a cab driver and a kindergarten tutor. The head of the LPR Health Ministry, Nataliya Pashchenko, said that the injured woman fell into a coma.