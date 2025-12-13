Venezuela condemns indefinite freezing of Russian assets by EU

CARACAS, December 14. /TASS/. Venezuela condemns the European Union's decision to indefinitely freeze Russia's assets, which violates international law, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Telegram channel.

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic rejects the freezing of assets of the Russian Federation, approved by the European Union," she wrote. The EU's decision "grossly violates international law, threatens the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region. Illegal actions are an attack on the new world of legality, which opposes theft, piracy and looting."

The Council of the European Union on Friday permanently blocked Russia's sovereign assets. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that their confiscation discussed in Europe would be an act of theft. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that the country's leadership has already been presented with options for responding to the possible seizure.