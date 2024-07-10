Seafood supplies from Russia to China reach all-time high in 2023 — regulator

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Supplies of seafood from Russia to China reached a historical maximum and amounted to 1.29 million tons at the end of 2023, the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency reported.

"Last year, 1.29 million tons of seafood were imported into the PRC - this is a historical high," Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Guoqing, stressed at the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Cooperation and Development of the Far East of the Russian Federation and the Northeast of the People’s Republic of China," the statement says.

The regulator clarified that over the past years, China has been the largest consumer of Russian fish products, accounting for about 50% of exports.

The agency reports that according to Chinese customs statistics, 1.27 million tons of fish products were exported from Russia in 2023, which is 36.1% up year-on-year, in monetary terms exports totaled $2.89 billion.

In January-May 2024, 522,640 tons of fish products were supplied to China, which is actually the level of last year, the regulator says.

The basis of fish exports to China consists of pollock, herring, sardines, fishmeal and crabs.

The Russian Federal Fisheries Agency also reports, that in 2023, supplies of Far Eastern crab to China amounted to more than 12,500 tons. In 2024, export volume increased by 10%.

"Live crabs also have a positive growth trend in value and reached $461.3 million, which is 29% (+ $103.7 million) more than a year earlier," the agency notes.

In general, in 2023, the trade turnover of agricultural products between China and Russia increased by 33%, year-on-year exceeding $11 billion, the Federal Fishery Agency adds.