MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Finance Ministry has confirmed that Kiev could not reach an agreement on a restructuring with foreign debt holders of some GDP warrants but insists that Kiev is ready for constructive talks, according to an official statement on the ministry’s website.

Earlier, the Euronext stock exchange released a statement by the Ukrainian government revealing that from April 15-23, Kiev held consultations with members of the special committee, which consists of institutional investors holding approximately 30% of the GDP warrants. During these discussions, Ukraine put forward proposals on restructuring the debt, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

RBC-Ukraine explained that this pertains to warrants totaling $2.6 billion, issued in 2015, with full repayment due in 2041. Last year, Ukraine managed to secure a deferment on external debt from private creditors, but the GDP warrants were not included in that arrangement. In turn, the Financial Times reported that by the end of May, Kiev must make a payment of around $600 million on this debt, or face the risk of default.

The Finance Ministry stated that Ukraine suggested two restructuring options but none of them suited the special committee. Ukraine’s proposal "has no prospect of approval by a requisite majority of holders of the warrants nor does it form the basis for a viable point of engagement with warrant holders", the committee said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry insisted that "the GDP warrants were designed for a world that no longer exists" and "Ukraine’s modest economic growth in 2023 was not a sign of surging prosperity but a fragile rebound from a nearly 30 per cent downturn." The ministry assured that Ukraine remains intent on holding constructive talks with all holders of the GDP warrants to find a solution.