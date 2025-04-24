SPD, Greens agree on coalition government in Hamburg

BERLIN, April 24. /TASS/. The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in the federal state of Hamburg, and the Greens have reached an agreement on forming a coalition government, DPA news agency reported.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher of the SPD and Deputy Mayor Katharina Fegebank of the Green Party presented a new 148-page coalition agreement the day after the negotiations concluded. Tschentscher mentioned the successes of the coalition in recent years. "We have a strong, unified government," he said.

The coalition agreement, he said, is designed to provide Hamburg residents with "social, economic and political security" in unstable times.

Elections to the state parliament in Hamburg were held on March 2, a week after the early elections to the Bundestag. The SPD won the election, gaining 33.5% of the vote. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was second with 19.8%, meaning the Conservatives pushed the Green Party from second place to third, as it secured 18.5% of the vote. The Left Party won 11.2%, and Alternative for Germany 7.5%.

About 1.3 million Germans aged over 16 could have participated in the voting. The turnout stood at 67.7%, higher than in 2020, when it was 63%. Hamburg is a stronghold for the Social Democrats of acting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who served as mayor of this city in 2011-2018. A coalition consisting of the SPD and the Greens has been ruling in Hamburg since 2015.