MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky understands that he is pushed to the wall by the situation on the battlefield and his illegitimacy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Zelensky understands that he has already been pushed to the wall in terms of all parameters: the situation on the ground and his own illegitimacy, considering that there has been no election and he seems to have cancelled it himself, the absolute distrust for him displayed by Ukrainians who have simply begun to leave Ukraine in large numbers. And he has begun to blackmail Western handlers," the Russian diplomat said.

Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024. However, he does everything possible to stay in power. US President Donald Trump said on December 9 that it was the appropriate time to hold elections in Ukraine. As Trump pointed out, Kiev exploits the conflict to prevent this. On the same day, Zelensky stated that he was ready for holding the presidential election in Ukraine but for this purpose legislative changes were required along with security guarantees so that military personnel could also vote. He asked legislators to draft "legislative changes" and the United States and Europe to ensure security for the voting.