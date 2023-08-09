Large US companies would like to resume cooperation with Russia — Russian Consul General

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. Large US companies do not want to lose the Russian market and would like to resume cooperation, Alexander Zakharov, Russian Consul General in Houston, told TASS.

"With new projects in Africa and Latin America being attractive for US business, they are no substitute for projects it used to have in Russia in terms of profitability. The Americans would hate to lose the large-scale Russian market in the future. It is possible to build new supply chains, but it takes years and even decades," he said.

"Large companies would obviously like to resume cooperation. The American business wants neither to lose the Russian market nor to give it to anyone," Zakharov added.