Rosneft completes over 80% of Vostok Oil pipeline project to design levels

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Rosneft has laid more than 80% of the Vostok Oil pipeline to design levels and is completing the construction of cargo terminals, the company reported.

"Work is underway at the 'Vankor - Payakha - Sever Bay' trunk oil pipeline," the report said. As of the end of September 2025, 637 km of the pipeline were laid at design levels and 119,000 piles were installed. Underwater main and back-up sections of the pipeline crossing the Yenisey River were laid and backfilled. The shore reinforcement and engineering protection work is underway, the company said.

"The construction of two cargo berths, as well as a berth for the port fleet at the Sever Bay Port terminal, is nearing completion. Construction of the first oil loading terminal continues, and construction of the second one has begun. Construction of a crude oil delivery and acceptance point at the Sever Bay Port, and of the Suzun and Payakha oil pumping stations is underway," according to the report.

The company continues pilot development of the Payakhskoye and Ichemminskoye fields: in 9M 2025, production drilling footage was 101,000 meters, while 19 production wells were completed. Pilot production is carried out at the Payakhskoye and Ichemminskoye fields with produced crude transported in winter by trucks from the Payakhskoye field to Suzunskoye field.