Infrastructure plan to strengthen links between Russia’s regions and small towns

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The implementation of projects from the comprehensive infrastructure development plan will promote the growth of economic connections between regions, agglomerations, and small towns in Russia, CEO of the Rating Agency for the Construction Sector Fyodor Vylomov told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported that around 300 large-scale infrastructure projects are included in the comprehensive plan for the development of transport, energy, telecommunications, social, and other infrastructure through 2036. The document is planned to be regularly updated based on the current needs of Russian citizens.

"The implementation of the projects included in the plan will undoubtedly improve people’s mobility and foster the development of economic links between regions, agglomerations, and small towns," Vylomov said.

According to him, updating and revising the plan is a logical and correct decision, as the document must address current challenges and needs. "This is especially important given the significant role of the comprehensive plan. It consolidates all the key infrastructure development projects in the country for the medium-and long-term period, for which priority funding will be allocated. I would like to emphasize that infrastructure construction itself is a driver of the entire economy and a necessary condition for its development," Vylomov added.