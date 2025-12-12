Trump says only Zelensky dislikes his peace plan

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky was the only representative of the Ukrainian side, who disliked Washington’s conflict settlement plan.

"I thought that we were very close with Russia to having a deal. I thought we were very close with Ukraine to having a deal. In fact, other than President Zelensky, his people loved the concept of the deal," Trump said, answering to reporters’ questions at the White House.

Trump went on to say that the draft document has "four or five different parts."

"It's a little bit complicated, because you're cutting up land in a certain way," he explained. "It's not the easiest thing."