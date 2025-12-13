Russian Pacific Fleet corvette Gremyashchy concludes business call at Brunei

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashchy has concluded its business call at Brunei, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported.

"The crew of the corvette Gremyashchy of the Russian Navy has concluded the program of its stay at the port of Muara in Brunei Darussalam," the press office said in a statement.

During its stay at the port, the corvette hosted tours on its board for the staff of the Russian embassy and Bruneian Navy personnel, it specified.

"Russian Navy sailors visited memorable and cultural sites and took part in friendly sports competitions with Bruneian personnel," the press office said.

During its long-distance deployment, the corvette Gremyashchy took part in the Russia-Myanmar naval maneuvers Marumex 2025 and made calls at the ports of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.