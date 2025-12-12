Zelensky, E3 to hold talks in Berlin on December 15 — media

BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on December 15 for a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as well as joint consultations with the E3 group (Germany, the UK, and France) on the Ukraine settlement, Bild reported, citing security sources.

According to the newspaper, the exact format of the talks has not yet been determined. No decision has been made on whether the US side will be represented in person or participate remotely. The German government has also not confirmed this information.

The paper notes that additional security measures are already in place in Berlin’s government district. Members of the Bundestag have been informed about "police activities near the Reichstag and the Federal Chancellery" and about a cordon planned for December 15.

Negotiations on Ukraine have intensified since Washington proposed its 28-point plan in November. Kiev and its European partners expressed dissatisfaction with the document and sought to introduce significant revisions. Later, US President Donald Trump said that the initial plan had been updated to reflect the positions of Moscow and Kiev, with only a few contentious issues still unresolved. US representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with the Russian side in Moscow.

On December 8, Zelensky pledged to submit to the US a reduced, 20-point version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal involving Ukraine’s territorial concessions as part of the conflict-resolution plan.