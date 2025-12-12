{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Indefinite freezing of Russian assets will undermine euro's positions, warns Russian MP

According to Leonid Slutsky, the decision to freeze the assets for their subsequent use in a reparations loan to the Kiev regime will mean "crossing the Rubicon," a step that will be followed by a wave of response measures from Russia

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The European Union’s potential decision to freeze Russian assets indefinitely would seriously harm its economy and would shake the euro’s positions as a global reserve currency, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"The final decision on the Russian assets are expected to be made at a EU summit on December 18-19. If this is done under the expropriation scenario, Brussels will shoot itself in both feet of the European economy and will plant a bomb under the Bretton Woods system by shaking the euro’s positions as a global reserve currency," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, the decision to freeze the assets for their subsequent use in a reparations loan to the Kiev regime will mean "crossing the Rubicon," a step that will be followed by a wave of response measures from Russia. "In their Russophobic agony, European bureaucrats’ plunder is triggering a program of the EU’s self-destruction, demolition of its legal system and the consensus principle," he added.

"The interstate complicity of thieves in favor of the Banderite junta will cost much to the EU leadership." He warned.

The European Commission hopes to talk EU member countries into passing a decision on the expropriation of Russian assets during the EU summit on December 18-19. There are about €210 billion worth of immobilized Russian assets in Europe, including €185 billion held by Belgium’s Euroclear. That is why, Belgium opposes the European Commission’s plan for the expropriation of Russian sovereign assets blocked in Europe under the guise of a so-called "reparations loan" to Ukraine, being afraid of Russia’s potential response.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the potential confiscation of Russia’s assets would constitute an act of theft. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that options of how Russia can respond to the potential seizure of its assets have already been presented to the country’s leadership. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has warned that Moscow would not leave such actions unanswered.

Tags
Foreign policy
Russian diplomat slams any operations with Russian assets as theft
Sergey Nechayev warned against committing a crime that has no precedent in world history that will inevitably entail negative legal and reputational consequences for the European Union
Read more
Maduro praises phone talk with Putin, relations with Russia
The Venezuelan leader called his Russian counterpart a friend and "big brother" of the republic
Read more
Putin to take part in forum, hold bilateral meetings during visit to Turkmenistan
The forum will be attended by multiple national leaders and heads of international organizations
Read more
Zelensky, his wife facilitate crimes against children in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"Representatives of the Kiev junta, including Zelensky’s wife Elena, use all international platforms to promote this, once again, fabricated story about kidnapped Ukrainian children," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
US plan envisions Donbass buffer zone as Russian territory — Financial Times
According to their information, the plan specifies that "Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone"
Read more
IOC greenlights young athletes from Russia to participate under national flag
"The definition of youth competitions and the application of these recommendations depends for this purpose on the regulations of each International Federation," according to the IOC
Read more
Six countries to participate in next week’s meeting on Afghanistan in Iran
The meeting in Tehran will bring together special representatives for Afghanistan from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Russia
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister accuses NATO chief of trying to undermine Ukraine talks
Peter Szijjarto underlined that Mark Rutte's provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous
Read more
'Eastern NATO' contradicts stability in Asia-Pacific — Russian security chief
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that "issues of the region’s active militarization - Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines" - were discussed during his talks with the leadership of Laos
Read more
Lavrov talks security guarantees and negotiations with US at a roundtable with ambassadors
The ongoing Russia-US talks are aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
No existential reason for Poland to fear conflict with Russia — lawmaker
"Russia has no territorial claims to Poland," Przemyslaw Wipler noted
Read more
Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Zelensky set to disrupt elections in Ukraine as he cannot win — expert
According to Vladimir Karasev, if presidential elections are held in Ukraine, candidates endorsed by either the UK or the US will make it to the final round
Read more
Bank of Russia files a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow Arbitration Court
The amount of the claim against the depository was not specified in the statement
Read more
Polls in Ukraine, scientist detained, Brit soldier: what Foreign Ministry said
Vladimir Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
'Paranoid' Hegseth removes Driscoll from Ukraine talks — media
According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks
Read more
Russia values Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which brings stability to region — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that this path provides an opportunity and basis for serious work with practically all countries without exception
Read more
Versatility of Russian-Turkish relations helps to cope with difficulties — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also allows to resist the pressure from third countries
Read more
Kremlin has no details on Trump's meeting with Ukrainian, EU officials — spokesman
Asked to specify Moscow’s expectations from the meeting, Dmitry Peskov repeated that Moscow was unaware if the event would take place at all
Read more
Moscow may not like new version of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Russia has to see what the Americans agree on with the Europeans and Ukrainians
Read more
German expert calls Rutte's call to prepare for war 'dangerous madness'
BSW foreign affairs expert Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that either Mark Rutte is distorting history, or he is advocating for the next aggressive war
Read more
Zelensky may opt for government headed by security forces — magazine
According to the magazine, if this happens, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov will likely be the candidate for the post of head of his office
Read more
Zelensky will not hold any elections in Ukraine, former prime minister tells TASS
Nikolay Azarov said that if elections are held under the current circumstances, they would not bring about any meaningful change
Read more
Irresponsible politicians, not Russia, threaten Europe — embassy
Diplomats commented on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that the alliance would allegedly become Moscow's "next target"
Read more
EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO
The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today
Read more
Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader
The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis
Read more
Putin arrives in Ashgabat to hold series of meetings
Vladimir Putin will take part in an international forum, headlined 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,' and also hold a series of bilateral meetings
Read more
Sixty-eight ionizing radiation sources lost in Ukraine — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the loss of control over ionizing radiation sources was qualified as a radiation accident
Read more
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Read more
Magnitude-6.7 earthquake strikes northern Japan, tsunami warning issued
The national meteorological service warned about the possibility of a tsunami wave up to one meter high
Read more
Kiev agrees to create demilitarized zone in Donbass along front line — Le Monde
This point is reportedly included in a new 20-point version of a peace plan developed by Kiev with the support of Great Britain, France, and Germany, which Ukraine recently handed to the United States
Read more
UK to stop relying on US for security — under-secretary
Alistair Carns expressed disagreement with provisions of the new US National Security Strategy that criticize European countries for uncontrolled migration
Read more
Belgium supported long-term freeze of Russian assets — Reuters
Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy and Malta also said that the EU summit should make the decision on the use of Russian assets for Ukraine
Read more
Indefinite freezing of Russian assets will undermine euro's positions, warns Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, the decision to freeze the assets for their subsequent use in a reparations loan to the Kiev regime will mean "crossing the Rubicon," a step that will be followed by a wave of response measures from Russia
Read more
Kiev’s nuke blackmail, suppression of sabotage: statements by Russia’s NBC Defense chief
According to the report, Western countries’ aggressive policy in the field of biological security and the expansion of NATO’s military-biological programs create additional threats to the non-proliferation of biological weapons
Read more
Russia's questions to US about biolabs in Ukraine go unanswered for years — diplomat
Russia has been raising this issue openly and expressing concern for a long time now, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Zelensky is Europe’s 'shield' against US, not Russia — Ukrainian opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the European bureaucracy no longer views Europeans’ national identity as a value and simply doesn’t recognize their sovereignty
Read more
Kiev tried to attack chemical facilities — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev pointed to the Ukrainian army’s attempts to destroy hazardous chemical sites in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, creating the threat of chemical exposure to civilians in the region
Read more
Creation of buffer zone proceeds according to plan — Putin
The elimination of encircled enemy groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River and in Dimitrov continues
Read more
Bulgarian government resigns — PM
Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the government must "give in" to the demands of citizens
Read more
Maduro, Putin confirm strategic nature of Venezuela-Russia relations
Vladimir Putin strongly supported Nicolas Maduro in his efforts to promote peace, political stability, economic development, and social protection for the Venezuelan people, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Three Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Dimitrov — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the prisoners of war "recounted how their commanders had sent them to their deaths at the line of engagement"
Read more
EU, Britain have no moral right to participate in Ukraine talks — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, "the EU, which claims to be a bastion of free speech, remained silent as opposition media outlets were shut down, churches were seized from believers, and the rights of the Russian-speaking population were systematically violated"
Read more
Press review: Kiev sets unacceptable peace terms while Thailand-Cambodia tensions flare
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 11th
Read more
Tucker Carlson calls Russia 'most obvious' ally for US
The US journalist emphasized that if the US needs a partner that could really help during a conflict or provide a place to host air bases, Russia would be the best fit
Read more
Four drones taken down en route to Moscow
First responders are working at the crash sites
Read more
Ukraine circulating peace plan versions to undermine agreements — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that disinformation tactics from Ukraine will continue
Read more
Casualties in Tver, 90 drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian Regions
As a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, seven people were injured, including a child
Read more
Russian troops liberate Liman community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Europeans present proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions to Trump — Merz
The German Chancellor said the conversation was "constructive"
Read more
European troops in Ukraine to become legitimate military targets for Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Europeans are still fantasizing about sending their troops to Ukraine as "peacekeepers"
Read more
European Commission head tells Trump not to meddle in EU democracy
Ursula von der Leyen also said she has always had "a very good working relationship" with US presidents
Read more
Zelensky using referendum on territories as pretext to slow down talks — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky "straight up gave the White House the finger," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
USAID may be behind testing of pharmacological drugs on Ukrainians — Russia’s top brass
According to Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev, US officials have repeatedly confirmed that the US defense agency conducted work in Ukrainian biolabs
Read more
Decision to permanently freeze Russian assets would cause irreparable damage to EU — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister affirmed that Budapest will "do everything possible to restore the legal order"
Read more
Kiev, Europe buy time and seek ways to continue Ukraine conflict, senator says
According to Alexander Voloshin, for Vladimir Zelensky, as well as for his patrons, the continuation of the conflict is the only chance for "political survival and further enrichment at the expense of the lives of ordinary Ukrainians"
Read more
West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry
"Such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
NATO, EU preparing for large-scale conflict with Russia — Russian embassy in Belgium
The embassy emphasized that the war party in Brussels is seeking "to sell the uncontrolled increase in military spending and the militarization of economies to the population at the expense of socio-economic well-being"
Read more
Moscow calls on Berlin to tone down anti-Russian rhetoric — embassy
Russia urged the German side to stop stirring up hysteria over Russia's alleged preparations to attack one or more NATO countries
Read more
Opposition fears Orban may assume presidency of Hungary — Bloomberg
Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April
Read more
EU politicians attempt to alter public consciousness by falsifying facts — historian
Head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the Russian president Yelena Malysheva noted that the purpose of these statements was to embed new theses into public consciousness which, through repeated exposure, would no longer require any confirmation and would be perceived in the public space as truth
Read more
No Trump-Putin talk on Russian leader's conversation with Maduro — White House
Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Vladimir Putin had held a phone call with Nicolas Maduro and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people
Read more
EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth
Read more
Trump says only Zelensky dislikes his peace plan
The US leader stressed that Washington was "very close" with Russia and Ukraine to having a deal
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Bank of Russia's lawsuit against Euroclear
The procedure for executing the court order using Euroclear's assets will be determined after the court's decision enters into force, the regulator's press service reported
Read more
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian assets in EU to be blocked until end of conflict — Kosta
The next step will be "securing Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026-27," the president of the EU Council added
Read more
Lula da Silva tells Maduro Brazil ready to offer help amid US threats
During the phone call the Brazilian leader "expressed concern about the US military presence in the Caribbean"
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Over the past week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Seversk and Chervonoye in the DPR
Read more
Liberation of Seversk opens road to Slavyansk — DPR official
"Slavyansk is another major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the republic," Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Armenia will have to choose between EAEU and EU — Russian Deputy PM
The membership in two integration associations at the same time is incompatible, Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
FBI officials held secret meetings with Kiev's top negotiator in US — media
According to the report, the meetings have caused alarm among Western officials who remain in the dark about their intent and purpose
Read more
Russian diplomat slams any operations with Russian assets as theft
Sergey Nechayev warned against committing a crime that has no precedent in world history that will inevitably entail negative legal and reputational consequences for the European Union
Read more
All of Google's assets in France seized following complaint from its Russian subsidiary
The seizure has been imposed as a security measure to prevent Google from attempting to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against its French subsidiary
Read more
Detained Russian archaeologist is 'world-renowned' scholar — Polish prosecutor
Spokesman for the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office Piotr Skiba emphasized that international law was being observed in relation to the detained scholar
Read more
EU Council decided to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets
According to the plan of the European Commission, this step is the first phase in further expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov greets Putin at Ashgabat airport
After that, the two leaders posed for a photo and headed to a conference room for a bilateral meeting
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry presents report on seized Ukrainian chemical munition
The examined device comprises two sealed glass bottles containing a brown liquid and a glass vial filled with a white powder
Read more
King of Thailand dissolves lower house of parliament
"This will allow the people to regain control over the political decision-making process as quickly as possible," Maha Vajiralongkorn said
Read more
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Read more
Lavrov sees Kallas' statements on Kiev aid as pro-Nazi 'confession'
The minister drew attention to Kallas’s words that Ukraine does not need a very rapid conflict settlement
Read more
Russia has no invitations from US to join Core 5, Kremlin spokesman says
Regarding whether Russia is interested in such a platform at all, Dmitry Peskov stated that "it remains to be seen what it means"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin held a meeting on the situation in special military operation zone
The Russian leader noted that the promise to liberate the town by December 15 was fulfilled
Read more
US considering idea of creating G7 alternative with Russia — Politico
This proposal was reportedly included in the unpublished version of the National Security Strategy
Read more
Russian archaeologist working for Hermitage Museum detained in Poland at Kiev's request
According to the station, the Russian archaeologist was detained while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans
Read more
At least 17 drones shot down over Russia in just three hours
15 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Russian-hosted Wikileaks to release new classified files on biological weapons production
Alexander Ionov, leader of the International Anti-Globalist Movement, head of the Wikileaks 2.0 project, specified that the documented events had taken place in 2018-2022, particularly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
Read more
US set to turn Africa into battle arena for resources — newspaper
According to the newspaper, from Africa the US wants minerals, energy access and influence, mainly to counter China
Read more
European Parliament seeks to block video event involving Russia, EU — MEP
Fernand Kartheiser stressed that he had announced neither the date of the upcoming video conference nor its participants in advance
Read more
Belgium demands EU countries halt investment agreements with Russia — media
Belgium is demanding independent and autonomous guarantees from EU countries in return for its support for a floated loan to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets
Read more
Russia seeks answers from US on seizure of tanker off Venezuelan coast
The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow wants discussions on the fight against drug trafficking and ensuring maritime security to be collective, so that no nation would be staring down unilateral actions
Read more
House of Representatives rejects attempt to impeach Trump over death penalty remarks
US Congressman Al Green accused Donald Trump of abusing his presidential power and of attempts to "undermine democracy"
Read more
Zelensky regime cannot be removed via election — lawmaker
"There will be the regime’s capitulation, either political or military," Artyom Dmitruk said
Read more
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
Read more
NATO builds up forces on borders of Russia-Belarus Union State — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO member states try convincing the world community that they are preparing not for war, but for some kind of just peace in Ukraine, seeking "some kind of role in the settlement"
Read more
Russia to pursue goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for conflict's end — Lavrov
"Russia's specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by the President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, but a sustainable peace," the minister stated
Read more
Ukrainian ex-premier says it’s impossible to negotiate on Zelensky’s peace plan version
Nikolay Azarov added that there was no chances of resolving the conflict by Christmas "first of all because of the stance taken by Western countries and Vladimir Zelensky"
Read more
Press review: NATO divided over Ukraine’s status and US-Venezuela conflict escalates
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 12th
Read more
Kremlin aide says all of Donbass is Russian territory
Yury Ushakov cited a provision in the Russian Constitution
Read more
Putin to meet with Turkish, Iranian, Iraqi leaders in Turkmenistan — Kremlin
There will be a series of bilateral meetings
Read more