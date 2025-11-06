Putin greenlights idea of fully banning vapes in Russia

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the idea of completely banning vape sales in Russia.

"Look, Dmitry Nikolaevich [Chernyshenko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister] nods his head. Our government supports it," Putin said when visiting the adaptive sports promotion center in Samara.

Head of the Zdorovoe Otechestvo [Healthy Fatherland] Russian public movement Ekaterina Leshchinskaya approached the head of state with a relevant request. She noted positive experience of banning vapes is in adjacent CIS states and other countries of the globe.

The Russian leader nodded approvingly to her request "for giving instructions to set a complete ban of vapes in the Russian territory."

"Not only such decision is important but carrying appropriate work" among the youth also, the president stressed at the same time.