Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.95% to 2,739.86 points and 1,108.2 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 6.85 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.96 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.92% at 2,738.97 points and at 1,107.84 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.75 kopecks at 11 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.21% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,719.94 points.