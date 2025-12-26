Sberbank to expand its Indian office network by 10 new locations in coming years

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Sberbank plans to expand its network of offices in India by 10 new locations in the next few years, Deputy CEO of Russia’s top lender Anatoly Popov said in an interview with TASS.

"Sber sees great potential in the Indian direction, and we continue to develop our business in this country. We plan to expand Sber’s office network in India by at least 10 new locations in the next few years. This will improve the convenience and speed of customer service in this friendly country," he said.

This year has been productive for Sberbank's Indian branch, Popov noted. "Most payments are made in national currencies. Over the year, the number of clients who opened rupee accounts at Sber increased 3.5 times. We help Indian and Russian businesses establish cooperation - the list of partners with whom we are negotiating and who are ready to supply goods to Russia currently includes 6,000 Indian companies, and this list is constantly growing," he said.