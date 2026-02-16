Belarus to stay loyal to Russia even after Lukashenko out as president — agency

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Regardless of who takes the presidency in Belarus, the country will keep close allied relations with Russia, current leader Alexander Lukashenko believes, according to BelTA news agency.

"I have no idea who the future presidents of Belarus will be, but I am more and more inclined to believe they will be Lukashenko-like. They won’t abandon Russia," he said. "The key thing is that Russia supports Belarus in its time of need and, of course, doesn’t turn its back on Belarus. About tearing us away from Russia... listen, it’s just the two of us now. With [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, Belarus and Russia."

Lukashenko mentioned some Central Asian states, which intend to participate in the first meeting of the Peace Council initiated by US President Donald Trump.

"God be with them. They are sovereign, independent nations. Both Putin and I recognize this, and they have the right to determine their policies. As for Russia, I am absolutely convinced that these states will not go anywhere - from us, from Russia. We can see that, thank God," the president said.

"The Chinese will never go against Russia, will not oppose Russian interests. I have known the Chinese leadership and Xi Jinping well for more than 20 years. He's calm and smart. And the Chinese are very careful people," Lukashenko said.