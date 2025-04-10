Ukrainian attacks on Kharkov Region leave five children injured since year’s start

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Five children have been injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of the year, Viktoria Kolesnik-Lavinskaya, regional commissioner for human and children’s rights, told TASS.

"Five children have suffered injuries since the beginning of the year. All of them were injured in deliberate strikes involving Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. However, timely evacuation and doctors’ professional skills made it possible to save their lives," she said.

The commissioner pointed out earlier that the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration would continue to record crimes against civilians in order to bring those responsible to justice in the future.