Netanyahu says approved $34.6 bln deal for gas supplies to Egypt

TEL AVIV, December 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the approval of a 112-billion-shekel ($34.6 billion) deal for gas supplies to Egypt.

"Today I approved the largest gas deal in Israel's history. The scope of the deal stands at NIS 112 billion. Out of this, NIS 58 billion ($17.9 bln - TASS) will go to the state treasury," he said in a joint televised address to the nation with Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen late on Wednesday.

According to the Israeli prime minister, the deal envisages large-scale investments in the gas infrastructure. "This deal with the American company Chevron involves Israeli partners, and they will supply gas to Egypt. I approved the deal after ensuring our security interests and other vital interests, which I will not detail here in full. This deal greatly strengthens Israel's status as a regional energy power and contributes to stability in our region," Netanyahu noted.