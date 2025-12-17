Interpol puts two Ukrainians suspected of railway bombing on wanted list

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Interpol has issued an international warrant for the arrest of two Ukrainian nationals suspected of undermining railway lines in the east of the country on the international wanted list, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said.

"Interpol red notices have been issued for the men suspected of committing acts of sabotage in Garwolin County <…>," he wrote on his X page.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the Polish capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged in an explosion, describing the incident as an act of sabotage. The two Ukrainian citizens who carried out the sabotage on the railway, Alexander Kononov and Evgeniy Ivanov, left Polish territory through the Terespol checkpoint on the Belarusian border.