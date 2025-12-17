Presidents of Russia, Iran keep eye on North-South Corridor construction — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Construction of the Rasht - Astara railway that is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor is under priority control of presidents of Russia and Iran, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We reviewed in detail the progress in implementing the construction project of the Rasht-Astara railway section at the expense of the Russian state credit," Lavrov said. "Construction of this line is under priority control of our presidents," he noted.

Commissioning of the mentioned railway section "is a critical condition for the full-scale launch of the Western branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor" that is among the flagship international projects, Lavrov stressed.