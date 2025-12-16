Moscow to make no concessions on Donbass, Novorossiya and Crimea — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia will not make any concessions regarding Donbass, Novorossiya and Crimea; this is out of the question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with ABC News.

The diplomat noted that in 2022, following referendums, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, were formally incorporated into Russia.

"So we have four entities currently, which are integral parts of the Russian Federation. I'm not talking on Crimea," Ryabkov noted. "This is a story which dates back to 2014, as we all remember."

"So we have five altogether. We are not able in any form to compromise on this, because it would be, in our view, a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, set forth through our constitution," he continued.

"What might be the outcome of the talks of our back and forth with the US administration, this is an open question," the Russian diplomat added.