MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Kiev is propagating misinformation about the situation on the combat engagement line in a bid to push the United States toward adjusting its peace plan, a source in the Russian combined group of forces told TASS.

"In a bid to build pressure on the White House administration in the interests of making favorable amendments to [US President] Donald Trump’s peace plan, the Kiev regime is misleading the global community about the real situation on the combat engagement line," the source said.

The Ukrainian mass media are disseminating reports alleging that the Ukrainian army has taken control of the settlements of Kondrashovka, Radkovka, and Moskovka northwest and southwest of Kupyansk, and the Yubileiny district in that city. "These reports are totally false," the source stressed.