Any sanctions harmful to fostering relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Any sanctions harm the fostering of relations between countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Any sanctions harm the fostering of relations, that is obvious," Peskov said in response to a question on whether potential new US sanctions against Russia, which Bloomberg spoke about, could harm the fostering of relations between Moscow and Washington and negatively affect the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US is preparing new sanctions against the Russian energy sector if the peace deal on Ukraine, which is currently being negotiated, is not concluded. According to their information, the new restrictions could be announced as early as this week.