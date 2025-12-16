Upgraded Force drone intercepting Ukraine’s UAVs in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s troops have begun to use the Force shotgun drone in the Belgorod Region to intercept Ukrainian UAVs, the drone developer Drone Force (Smolensk Region), told TASS.

"We have upgraded the 10-inch Force FPV drone for use as an interceptor drone against Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. The drone is now capable of firing two full-size rounds. For the operator’s convenience, the device has also been equipped with artificial intelligence; the sensor automatically targets the enemy drone, and the operator fires. The upgraded Force shotgun drone is already in use in the Belgorod Region and is proving highly effective as an interceptor," the company reported.

According to the source, the device is planned to be used to intercept Ukrainian drones in other Russian regions as well. "We are now trying to organize the delivery of the Force interceptor drone to other border regions of the country, including Kursk and Bryansk. The device is already in serial production," Drone Force emphasized.

The company previously announced the development of a reconnaissance version of the 15-inch Force drone with proprietary software and shifted control frequencies. The device is resistant to the Ukrainian army’s electronic warfare systems. "The device was created at the request of our military personnel performing tasks in the Zaporozhye area. The enemy's heavy equipment is located at a distance of 10 km, but conventional drones do not reach it due to the effects of electronic warfare. The guys needed a reconnaissance drone for artillery guidance, an analogue of an FPV drone with capabilities outstripping the Mavik. We have achieved this goal by developing our own software and shifting the control frequencies," the company said earlier.