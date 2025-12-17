US prepares new sanctions against Russia if Ukraine deal fails — news agency

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. The US is preparing new sanctions against the Russian energy sector in case the peace deal on Ukraine, which is currently being negotiated, is not concluded, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the new restrictions could be announced as early as this week. Sources said that Washington is considering sanctions against the so-called shadow fleet, allegedly involved in transporting Russian oil, as well as traders who, according to the US, facilitate operations with Russian energy resources.

Bloomberg also noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously discussed anti-Russian sanctions with EU representatives. However, sources said that the final decision will remain with US President Donald Trump.

Meetings between US and Ukrainian delegations to settle the conflict in Ukraine took place in Berlin on December 14-15. The talks lasted about five hours on December 14 and about two hours on December 15. That evening, a number of European leaders, as well as the European Commission head and the NATO chief, discussed the progress of the talks.