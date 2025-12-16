Four regions stand out in push to bring 'traditional' foreigners to Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted four Russian regions that have done the most to make themselves an appealing option for foreigners looking to move to the country.

"Today, we can confirm that the first results have been achieved. I would like to single out the Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, and Pskov regions, where sustainable and favorable conditions are being created to attract people and adapt them to resettlement," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Russian regions under the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov recalled that practical steps had previously been outlined to implement Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on the voluntary resettlement of foreign citizens who share the country's traditional spiritual and moral values.

The minister clarified that other regions are also working hard to abide by the decree.

Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry is "closely cooperating" with the Interior Ministry and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives in this area and is providing information support to all interested regions.