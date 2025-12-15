Europe missed all chance to take part in Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia warned the West about the causes and potential consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, but the Europe has opted to ignore this and has missed the chance to take part in the settlement efforts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If Europe wanted to be an active participant in the Ukrainian settlement, it had a lot of chances. But is has ignored all of them," he said in an interview with Iran’s State Television and Radio corporation.

"The West is turning a deaf ear to everything related to real facts" Russia has repeatedly pointed to within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and at meeting with ambassadors to Moscow, he noted.

"We present documented facts and our analysis of the situation around the Ukrainian crisis," he said. "The West has been warned from the very beginning."