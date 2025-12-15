EU gets ready for war with Russia, wants military plants in Ukraine — Hungarian minister

BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. As part of preparations for a military conflict with Russia, the European Union is discussing financing options for Ukraine’s defense industry, one of which is the use immobilized Russian assets for the purpose, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

In a conversation with Hungarian journalists after the meeting, Szijjarto said the EU Foreign Affairs Council is still gripped by "fanatical warmongering."

"Certain European capitals have already made the decision that the functioning of the Ukrainian state and its armed forces will be paid for by European taxpayers. There are now even plans to build military plants in Ukraine," he said during the media stakeout in Brussels, aired by the M1 television.

Brussels claims that it will be "investment into Europe’s security," but, from Hungary believes "there's no logic in this."

In his words, EU leaders plan to finance the project by expropriating Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets worth 210 billion euro, including around 120 billion to be allocated directly for Ukraine’s military needs.

The money will go to sustain "the armed forces of a country, which is not a NATO member, where corruption is structured at the governmental level and where the ‘military mafia’ is still active." "And we have no idea about where did the previously allocated money went," Szijjarto added.

"We are against this," the top Hungarian diplomat emphasized, adding that "as long as Hungary has a nationally-oriented government, the Hungarian people’s money will not be used to finance the functioning of the state of Ukraine, to finance corruption or to arm Ukraine."

He once again suggested that his European colleagues demanded the Kiev government’s strict accountability for all funds ever donated by the European Union, adding that the recent corruption scandal involving Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, was a perfect example of why this should be done.