Iran would like to resume dialogue with US, IAEA, Russia ready to assist — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Tehran is keen to resume dialogue with Washington and the IAEA, and Russia is prepared to offer support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"The decision on whether to restart talks with the United States - about which we understand Iran is interested - or with the IAEA - whose engagement Iran also wishes to renew - rests with the authorities in Tehran. We stand ready to provide all necessary support for any actions the Iranian leadership considers in the best interest of its people," Lavrov stated.

He also reaffirmed Russia's stance, condemning the unjustified attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, just as it previously condemned the political assassinations of Iranian political and military figures.

"We have discussed these issues thoroughly with our Iranian colleagues. I am scheduled to meet again soon with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, to continue these discussions," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister highlighted that Iran is aware of Russia’s willingness to facilitate solutions to the ongoing crisis, both in its dealings with the IAEA and the United States. "Diplomacy involves mechanisms that are not always made public, and we will employ them. Our Iranian friends are aware of our assessments," Lavrov emphasized.