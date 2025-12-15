EU prepares for war with Russia, tries to use Serbia in this context — ex-premier

BELGRADE, December 15. /TASS/. The European Union has been preparing for an armed confrontation with Russia and, in this context, is trying to force Serbia, which is a neutral party, to choose a side, said Aleksandar Vulin, Serbia's former deputy prime minister and former head of the Security and Information Agency.

Commenting on remarks by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who said that the time has come for Belgrade to choose its side, Vulin said: "Marta Kos thnks that if she can influence the choice of some of Serbian government’s members, or demands of Serbian protestors, she can also influence the people of Serbia in order to make them treacherous like Montenegro or obedient like Albania."

"That is why she is sending us a signal that the time has come to choose a side in a conflict, in which we are not taking part," he said in a statement, released by his press service. "The European Union is preparing for a war with Russia, but it want others to sacrifice their lives in this war."