US, Ukraine complete talks in Berlin — Zelensky’s office

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The second round of talks between the delegations of the United States and Ukraine in Berlin has been completed, Ukraine’s Channel 5 reported citing Vladimir Zelensky’s communications adviser, Vladimir Litvin.

In his words, the sides have had a detailed discussion of the 20-point plan. The Ukrainian media reported that the talks lasted around two hours.

The first round of the negotiations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted around five hours. The sides have agreed to continue discussions on Monday morning. The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, while the Ukrainian delegation comprised Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov.