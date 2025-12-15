No recorded threats from Russia to use nuclear weapons — IAEA chief

MADRID, December 15. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not threatened anyone with nuclear weapons.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the IAEA chief was asked how to interpret the alleged threat by the Russian leader to use nuclear weapons. "I have not recorded him threatening to attack with nuclear weapons," Grossi noted. According to him, he only saw a statement that nuclear weapons exist in case an existential threat arises. "That is essentially the nuclear weapons use doctrine of almost all countries," he added. At the same time, he acknowledged that there is a rise in international tensions and a "latent risk" remains.

The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) expires in February. Grossi was asked whether the expiration of the last treaty setting limits on the nuclear arsenals of the US and Russia means the end of an era. "I know that at the summit in Alaska between the two presidents [Putin, US leader Donald Trump - TASS], an initial conversation on this topic occurred," the IAEA head stated. He also expressed hope for progress in this area.

Grossi noted that the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains unstable and very dangerous.