Russia, Sri Lanka negotiating construction of LNG terminal in republic — envoy

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia and Sri Lanka have begun negotiations to establish an LNG terminal in the republic, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Shobini Gunasekera said in an interview with TASS.

"We've essentially begun negotiations, especially after the minister's visit. As I mentioned, our energy minister was here for Russian Energy Week. So we've begun some discussions, and preliminary talks are underway. He had a very good visit, and he also met with the Russian energy minister. As I said earlier, proposals were presented," the diplomat said.

"When you see the impact of climate change in situations like my country. <…> We want to transition to clean energy, and LNG is one of options we're considering. Sri Lanka is interested in cooperating with Russia, and we've already begun this dialogue. I can't say whether this will yield any results right now. However, the process is ongoing, and let's hope that something will work out," the ambassador added.