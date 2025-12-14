Russia to strongly object to changes to Ukraine peace plan — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Moscow will strongly object if proposals developed by Kiev and Brussels are included in the peace plan to resolve the conflict, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

Speaking with TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, he pointed out that Moscow had not seen the proposals yet. "However, we will strongly object if the relevant amendments are made," Ushakov noted, adding: "It’s because we have made our position very clear."

According to him, Russia was likely to object "to many provisions." "There may be some provisions that are completely unacceptable for us, including those related to territorial issues," the Kremlin aide pointed out.

When asked if it was about a demilitarized zone in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said: "Not only that."

"The issue of territories was actively discussed here in Moscow. The Americans are not only aware of but also understand our position. I don’t know what will be put on paper after these consultations but it’s unlikely to be anything positive," Ushakov concluded.