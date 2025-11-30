MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Over 260 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops.

Assault teams of the 51st Army of Battlegroup Center continue driving the enemy from the Vostochny and Zapadny districts of Dimitrov, as well as from the southern part of the city.