{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine loses over 260 troops in Krasnoarmeysk area in past day

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Over 260 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Over 260 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops.

Assault teams of the 51st Army of Battlegroup Center continue driving the enemy from the Vostochny and Zapadny districts of Dimitrov, as well as from the southern part of the city.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian air defenses shoot down 230 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,690 drones have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation
Read more
US may recognize Crimea, other territories as Russian — media
In return, Kiev would receive US and European security guarantees, the media outlet says
Read more
Zelensky's days numbered — Rada deputy on Yermak's resignation
Vladimir Zelensky was unable to protect his main ally from anti-corruption authorities, which means he cannot protect others, an opposition member of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Dubinsky said
Read more
Medvedev says any new uprising in Ukraine would seek to execute current leaders
The Russian politician said the goal of Zelensky and his team is to stay in power in the country as long as possible
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down 230 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,690 drones have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation
Read more
US eliminates two Al Qaeda terrorists in Yemen — TV
According to Al Hadath, the US carried out a drone strike on a motorbike carrying Al Qaeda field commander Munid al-Ahdal and his unnamed companion in the Marib Governorate
Read more
Yermak's resignation may be attempt to prevent vote of no confidence in Rada
It is unclear whether this will be enough to resolve the crisis, the paper noted
Read more
We must always seek peace, but prepare for war — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments made by Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, who warned that NATO and the European Union, perhaps surprisingly, have begun gearing up for a major confrontation with Russia
Read more
Zelensky states that steps will be taken in the coming days to end the conflict
Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian delegation has "the necessary directives" and he expects it to work "in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities"
Read more
Kiev seeks to undermine peace talks by carrying out terrorist attacks — Russian diplomat
Moscow calls on all reasonable forces to condemn the recent terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Belarus ready to build dialogue with NATO to ensure security — Defense Ministry
According to Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation and the defense chief’s defense cooperation assistant, there are many issues between Belarus and the West, including NATO members
Read more
Political uncertainty in Ukraine grows fast — Peskov to CNN
The investigation found that participants in the scheme had laundered around $100 mln
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian industry and energy sites in retaliatory measures
"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry specified
Read more
Witkoff hopes US, Russia, Ukraine will become trading partners — WSJ
If the US peace plan is adopted, it will help prevent new conflicts, US Presidential Special Envoy said
Read more
US realistic about Ukraine, unlike EU — Kneissl
"While the US is led by realists, the EU is pushing for a war against Russia," former Austrian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Kiev forces shell DPR three times in past day
Two residential buildings were damaged
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Read more
Zelensky appoints ex-ambassador to US as his investment adviser
Oksana Markarova was Ukraine’s finance minister from November 2018 to March 2020
Read more
Europe pulls away from talks after undermining previous agreements on Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister , there has been "almost no discussion" of European countries’ potential participation in the negotiations
Read more
Battlegroup South destroy three ground robots of Ukrainian armed forces in past 24 hours
Ukrainian armed forces Starlink satellite communications terminal was also destroyed
Read more
Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of starting conflict in Ukraine
US pesident Donald Trump said he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict in three days, and almost a year later, the US has proposed its 28-point peace plan "to the very country they themselves have embroiled in the conflict", Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Read more
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry voices protest against attack on CPC infrastructure
The ministry’s spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov also noted that the attack on the CPC infrastructure is viewed as an act damaging to Astana's relations with Kiev
Read more
Agreement on mutual dispatch of troops with India goes to Russian parliament
The document was signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025
Read more
RDIF CEO receives American Chamber of Commerce award for promoting dialogue
According to Kirill Dmitriev, more than 150 US companies are currently operating in Russia, with more than 70% of them being present on the Russian market for over 25 years
Read more
Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas
The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted
Read more
All 25 crewmembers of tanker on fire in Black Sea rescued
"Rescue boats, tugs and an emergency and rescue vessel were dispatched immediately to the incident site," the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure noted
Read more
EU tries to draw Moldova into confrontation with Moscow — Russian ambassador to Chisinau
The drone allegedly landed in Moldova
Read more
Orban notes different approaches of Putin, Trump to international negotiations
The Hungarian prime minister met with Vladimir Putin on November 28 in Moscow, and spoke with Donald Trump on November 7 during a visit to Washington
Read more
Staff of France’s TV and radio company France Televisions evacuated over explosion threat
A police squad and dog handlers went to the place
Read more
Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Kiev delegation in Florida on November 30 — Reuters
The meeting will take place in Florida, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located
Read more
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Read more
Most European countries lose sovereignty, says Putin
The president stressed that GDP in the euro area stood at just about 0.9% in 2024
Read more
Cuba condemns US announcement to close airspace over Venezuela
Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the decision "an aggressive act that no state has the authority to perform outside its national borders"
Read more
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Read more
Russian Battlegroup South destroys over 230 Ukrainian militants over past day
The enemy also lost five combat armored vehicles, including three Western-made ones, 19 automobiles, four field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition and fuel depots
Read more
US keeps more adequate stance on Ukraine compared to Europe — Russian diplomat
Russia and the United States carry on with their dialogue, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Europe still hinders Ukrainian conflict settlement as it always did — Russian diplomat
Let's go to the year of 2022, and recall how close we came to reaching agreements within the framework of direct negotiations with Ukraine, he continued
Read more
Orban says received guarantees from Putin for oil and gas supplies to Hungary
Hungary still receives most of its oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline, and gas through the Turkish Stream
Read more
Witkoff says Kiev should ask for exemption from duties instead of Tomahawks — WSJ
Witkoff explained to Ukraine that the postponement of the duties would relieve the burden on the country's economy, while "a handful of missiles" would not solve anything
Read more
US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that discussions will be held in Moscow next week
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Europe risks losing geopolitical clout due to fear of Trump — newspaper
El Pais also remarks that peace talks on Ukraine have exposed the EU’s weakness
Read more
Yermak irks administrations of both Trump and Biden — NYT
On Friday, anti-graft agencies raided Yermak's apartment and office, after which he resigned
Read more
Trump Vodka available for pre-orders — Eric Trump
According to NBC, Donald Trump produced vodka with the Trump brand from 2005 to 2011 first in the Netherlands and later in Germany
Read more
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
Zelensky can't save himself by betraying his associates — Russian diplomat
"Yermak’s sudden resignation only proves that NABU has more than enough evidence on the Zelensky office chief’s corrupt actions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Germany's war plan shows madness of German authorities — French politician
On November 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany had been developing a secret plan for a conflict with Russia for more than two years, including a transfer of 800,000 NATO troops to the east across Germany
Read more
Corriere della Sera likens Yermak's parallel government to criminal ring
Many in Ukraine are wondering what kind of future Ukraine has without such a key figure as Yermak, who "held all the dossiers in his hands," the newspaper notes
Read more
Ukrainian forces make unsuccessful attempt to break out of Dimitrov — DPR official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, several groups made the attempt, but most of them were eliminated
Read more
Ukraine loses over 260 troops in Krasnoarmeysk area in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops
Read more
Yermak was 'beside himself' after his resignation — The Economist
On Friday, it was reported that Andrey Yermak’s apartment had been searched by officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Read more
Attack on CPC damages international energy security — Kazakh Energy Ministry
A night attack of unmanned boats rendered further operation of one of the CPC outrigger mooring devices at the marine terminal near Novorossiysk impossible
Read more
Science, art, sport should be apolitical — Putin
During a meeting with young scientists in the Kremlin, the Russian leader noted that the objective of a project like the Congress of Young Scientists is to create a platform for free communication and exchange of opinions and ideas
Read more
Zelensky’s ex-Chief of Staff Yermak says ready to go to battlefront
The New York Post did not specifywhen the former Ukrainian senior state official intended to arrive at the frontline
Read more
Trump says closes airspace over Venezuela
Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling
Read more
Peskov confirms that Putin will receive Witkoff before leaving for India
The Russian presidential press secretary said that the leader would receive the US special envoy before December 4 and 5
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities
Read more
Putin’s visit to India may result in signing of crucial defense deals, says Indian expert
The Kremlin press service announced earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a state visit to India on December 4-5
Read more
Former German top brass believes there is a risk of Ukraine's disintegration
According to Harald Kujat, "the Ukrainian army is in such a state that an organized, effective defense is no longer possible"
Read more
Flights from Caracas, from St Petersburg to Venezuela not canceled after Trump's statement
Conviasa’s flights to Mexico and Barbados, Panama’s company Copa Airlines’ to Bogota and Panama, and the Venezuelan Avior Airlines’ to Bogota remain on the schedule for the coming hours
Read more
Voting in early parliamentary elections kick off in Kyrgyzstan
The republic will elect 90 deputies of the eighth convocation
Read more
US will pressure Zelensky next week to reach a peace deal — WP
According to the newspaper, Vladimir Zelensky faces "a political peril" as a corruption scandal "has consumed" his closest aide
Read more
Trump cancels all of Biden's executive orders signed with autopen
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," US leader stressed
Read more
Peskov explains gap between Orban's arrival in Kremlin and start of negotiations
The minister spent some time preparing for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why the meeting did not begin immediately after his arrival, the spokesman said
Read more
Orban says meeting with Putin opens doors for two or three serious deals
Earlier, Hungary has repeatedly said that it is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the areas unaffected by Western sanctions
Read more
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Read more
A company of Ukrainian forces refuses to carry out missions near Krasny Liman
Russian security agencies also stressed that the 25th Army of the Battlegroup West of the Russian armed forces continues to exert heavy pressure on the enemy
Read more
EU may decide on Russian assets on December 18, French foreign minister says
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that European countries "intend to protect Ukraine from financial difficulties in the next two years if the conflict continues"
Read more
Ukraine’s security chief Umerov to handle talks on conflict settlement with Russia
The decree comes into force with an immediate effect and it comes in the wake of the resignation of his former chief-of-staff Andrey Yermak
Read more
West begins to realize EU hinders achievement of peace in Ukraine — The Times
The diplomat criticized chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who proposed reducing the Russian army’s numbers as part of a peace plan for Ukraine
Read more
Some German regions let fighters maneuver in low-flight zone for first time since 2000
These zones cover areas in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg
Read more
Battlegroup West shot down 13 fixed-wing UAVs, 17 quadcopters of Kiev forces in 24 hours
33 enemy drone control centers were also destroyed
Read more
US lawmaker Luna calls for audit of funds allocated to Kiev amid Yermak's resignation
Because of corruption the United States should have been auditing the cash being sent to Ukraine, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida said
Read more
Air defense systems shot down 33 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
16 of them were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Read more
Cat with multiple bullet wounds rescued in Moscow
According to the pet's owners, the injury occurred while walking in the private sector
Read more
Kazakhstan sends oil via other routes urgently after attack on CPC — Energy Ministry
A night attack of unmanned boats rendered further operation of one of the CPC outrigger mooring devices at the marine terminal near Novorossiysk impossible
Read more
Orban assesses results of talks with Putin in Moscow as successful
"Hungary's energy supply remains reliable," the minister added
Read more
Five strong solar flares recorded on November 29
All outbreaks occurred in area 4294
Read more
Russia condemns Kiev’s terrorist attacks on tankers, oil facilities — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the civilian energy infrastructure facilities that came under attack play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been targeted by international restrictions
Read more
Trump tells Maduro US would consider force if he does not leave office willingly — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the two leaders also discussed a possible amnesty for Nicolas Maduro and his inner circle
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Tens of thousands march in Rome to protest against war economy, in support of Palestine
The day before several trade unions held a nationwide strike, which mainly hit the transport sector and educational institutions
Read more
Opportunity for Russian sanctioned assets to be bought by Hungary discussed — Novak
Much depends on commercial talks, the official noted
Read more
AfD founds youth organization Generation Germany
More than 800 participants adopted the charter with rules defining the organization’s role and activities
Read more
Putin swiftly reacts to changing global processes — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, this is because of the big war that is being waged against Russia
Read more
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
It was the deadliest residential building fire in Hong Kong’s history
Read more
Turnout at elections in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.89% after two hours of voting — CEC
167,072 voters had voted, head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Tynchtyk Shainazarov said
Read more
Ninety-five flights cancelled in Japan due to problems with Airbus aircraft
In total, around 13,200 passengers were affected by the flight cancellations
Read more
US lawmakers seek to look into US strike on vessel in Caribbean Sea — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon declined to bring lawyers to closed-door briefings for lawmakers in order to help explain the legal rationale behind the strikes
Read more
Dozens of apartment buildings left without heating after drone attack on Rostov Region
Repairs will begin after bomb disposal engineers examine the facility, regional Governor Yury Slyusar said
Read more
Hungary does not need EU permission for Orban's trips to Moscow — Szijjarto
Whether Brussels likes it or not, Budapest pursues a sovereign foreign policy, Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia adds Human Rights Watch to list of undesirable organizations — Justice Ministry
GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game developer, has also been added to the list
Read more
Apartment building, private houses damaged in drone attacks on Krasnodar Region
Response teams are working at the site of the incidents
Read more
Greece's support for Ukraine is costly — parliament speaker
The country lost Russian tourists and was forced to suspend trade with Moscow, Nikitas Kaklamanis said
Read more
US military aviation flights conducted near borders of Venezuelan airspace
Flights of an American carrier-based fighter bomber and a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet attack aircraft have been recorded in the air area controlled from the Caribbean island of Curacao
Read more
Europe being shut out of many aspects of US peace plan negotiations — Bloomberg
Europe is included only in the format of bilateral negotiations if its participation is unavoidable, for example, to discuss security guarantees jointly with the United States, the agency said
Read more
Europe continues record high gas withdrawal from underground storages — Gazprom
As of November 26, the volume of active gas in European storage facilities was 78.1 billion cubic meters
Read more
Tom Stoppard, author of screenplay for Shakespeare in Love, dies
Stoppard was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Screenplay category for the film Brazil
Read more
Four killed in California shooting incident — TV
According to the authorities, another ten people suffered wounds
Read more