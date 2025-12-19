MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Former Russian tennis star Anastasia Myskina, the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title (2004 French Open) and former world No.2 in the WTA ranking, was added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

President of Russia’s National Badminton Federation Andrey Antropov was also put on the Mirotvorets database along with Myskina for allegedly infringing on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, participating in the Russia - A Sports Power forum, and supporting the special military operation.

Myskina, 44, the holder of ten WTA titles, is now Vice President of the Russian Tennis Federation.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.