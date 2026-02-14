US Department of Homeland Security loses funding amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. Agencies within the US Department of Homeland Security have been left without funding due to a partial government shutdown and are formally required to cease operations.

On Thursday, a funding bill for the department failed to secure the necessary votes in the US Senate. As a result, the department partially suspended operations at midnight Friday into Saturday local time. This is the third shutdown in the United States in recent months, but this time it affects only one department.

Most employees are expected to continue working, but without pay. This concerns several agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the US Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the US Secret Service.

At the same time, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agencies, whose operations were largely central to the shutdown, can continue working with minimal changes through funding from other bills.